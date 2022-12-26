Eastern Washington WR Freddie Roberson Sets BYU Visit

BYU is active in the transfer portal, and one of the current targets is Eastern Washington Wide Receiver Freddie Roberson. Roberson recently released his top 4 and has BYU in it along with Mississippi State, Washington State, and Fresno State. Freddie told me that he is planning to visit BYU January 4. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

A three-time All Big Sky selection, Roberson has 2,200 yards in 4 seasons with Eastern Washington. This past season he had 44 receptions, 773 receiving yards and 7 TDs. That was preceded by his 2021 season where he had 49 receptions for 779 yards.

The 6-foot-2 receiver originally from Seattle has already visited Fresno State and told me that he is working on setting up a visit to Mississippi State. Fresno State’s WR coach is Pat McCann, who was Roberson’s WR coach at EWU prior to Fresno hiring him before the 2022 season.

BYU got a commitment from USC/Pitt transfer QB Kedon Slovis on Christmas Eve, and Roberson told me that Slovis has already reached out to him.

“He (Slovis) actually shot me a text the day after he committed, kind of just breaking the ice.”

BYU loses top receiver Puka Nacua, but returns Keanu Hill, Kody Epps, Chase Roberts, and JoJo Philips from the 2023 class. Roberson would give BYU another option who has proven college production and could help round out a good receiving corps.

You can watch highlights from Freddie below.

Freddie Roberson nice catch! pic.twitter.com/hc8jLcACKW — King of Roberson Family (@Ron99898971) October 4, 2022