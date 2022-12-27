Boise State DT Transfer Jackson Cravens Signs With BYU

BYU got an instant impact player on the defensive line as Boise State DT Jackson Cravens signed with BYU Tuesday morning.

So grateful for this opportunity, can’t wait to get to work! Go Cougs! https://t.co/Sh8S5Noa1h — Jackson Cravens (@jacksoncravens5) December 27, 2022

The 6-foot-2, 305 pounds defensive tackle prepped at Timpview High School before signing with Utah as a member of the 2018 recruiting class. He signed with the Utes over offers from Michigan State, Oregon, Georgia, Washington, Virginia, and several others. He is the nephew of Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham.

Cravens played sparingly for the Utes for one season before transferring to Boise State where he spent the last four seasons, including the first year in 2019 where he had to sit out due to prior NCAA transfer rules.

Cravens comes to BYU with one year of eligibility and will likely be a starter on the defensive line. Jackson played in 26 games for BSU and started in 13 of those. For his career, he’s totaled 73 tackles and 4.5 sacks. Cravens may not be an All Big 12 player at DT, but he upgrades a BYU defensive line that has struggled for at least a couple years now. He joins fellow Boise State DE transfer Isaiah Bagnah to give BYU some punch up front.

You can watch highlights from Cravens below.