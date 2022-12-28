BYU WR Puka Nacua Declares for NFL Draft

After two seasons in Provo, WR Puka Nacua announced that he will declare for the NFL Draft.

Puka had some nagging injuries during his college career, but he was BYU’s best receiver after showing flashes in his two years at Washington. He led BYU in receiving yards in both 2021 and 2022, with 1,430 yards to go along with 91 receptions and 11 receiving touchdowns. Nacua also became part of the running game this last season in Provo with fly sweeps and even carries out of the backfield. He had 209 rushing yards on 25 attempts and 5 rushing TDs in 2022.

Puka’s most memorable moment came in the upset win at Boise State this season when a remarkable game-winning TD catch capped off a day that included 14 receptions, 157 receiving yards, and 2 TDs.

Puka Nacua makes the game winning catch to give BYU a 31-28 win over Boise State



Puka never had a season-ending injury, but various ankle or hamstring injuries would cause him to miss periodic games. When healthy, Puka is a dynamic playmaker that will absolutely have the opportunity to get drafted.

Good luck to Puka at the next level!