How to watch BYU Basketball at Pacific

BYU Basketball will open West Coast Conference play on Thursday night when they visit the Pacific Tigers.

The BYU Cougars enter conference play with a 10-5 record and having won five in a row. BYU last played on Dec. 22 at the Marriott Center. They beat Weber State in a close one, 63-57.

Pacific leaves non-conference play with a 7-8 record. The Tigers last played on Dec. 20 at Lamar. Pacific came out victorious, 74-65. The Tigers are on a three-game winning streak, so one team’s streak will be broken in the BYU/Pacific game. ESPN’s Matchup Predictor gives BYU a 64 percent chance of winning.

Here’s how to watch:

Game Date/Time:

Thurs. Dec. 29, 7:00 p.m. MT

Location:

Alex G. Spanos Center, Stockton, CA

Game Notes:

Channel/Online Stream:

Radio Coverage:

Leave any thoughts from before, during, or after the game in the comments below.