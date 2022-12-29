BYU Opens WCC Play With Blowout Win Over Pacific

BYU avenged a loss at Pacific last year with a comfortable 69-49 road win Thursday night to open up WCC play.

Spencer Johnson’s return from a 5-week injury absence was a main story line, as he scored 15 points and hit three three-pointers off the bench. Jaxson Robinson was the high man for BYU with 17 points and chipped in 6 rebounds.

BYU had 19 turnovers, but offset that with 11-25 shooting from deep (44%), 14-17 free throw shooting, and a 40-25 rebounding margin. The Tigers shot just 32% from the field and 39% from the foul line and never threatened BYU the whole way.

BYU moves to 11-5 on the season and extends its winning streak to six. BYU is continuing to improve and adds Spencer Johnson with WCC play under way. BYU hosts Portland Saturday evening before heading to Southern California next week for games at LMU and San Diego. If BYU can win the next three, they’ll host Gonzaga January 12 on a 9-game winning streak and the chance to get back in the NCAA Tournament conversation.