How to watch BYU Basketball vs. South Dakota

BYU Basketball plays its second of two games this week at Vivint Arena on Saturday afternoon against the visiting South Dakota Coyotes.
After torching Westminster Tuesday, 100-70, BYU is now 5-3 on the season. South Dakota is 4-4. They played on Monday, beating Mount Mary, 97-58. South Dakota hails from The Summit League.
South Dakota and BYU have never met on the basketball court before.
Here’s how to watch:
Game Date/Time:
- Sat. Dec. 3, 1:30 p.m. MT
Location:
- Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT
Game Notes:
Channel:
- BYUtv
Online Stream:
TV Broadcast Team:
- Dave McCann (play-by-play)
- Blaine Fowler (analyst)
- Spencer Linton (courtside)
Radio Coverage:
Leave any thoughts from before, during, or after the game in the comments below.
