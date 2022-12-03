 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch BYU Basketball vs. South Dakota

By Mary Blanchard
NCAA Basketball: Battle 4 Atlantis-Dayton at BYU Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

BYU Basketball plays its second of two games this week at Vivint Arena on Saturday afternoon against the visiting South Dakota Coyotes.

After torching Westminster Tuesday, 100-70, BYU is now 5-3 on the season. South Dakota is 4-4. They played on Monday, beating Mount Mary, 97-58. South Dakota hails from The Summit League.

South Dakota and BYU have never met on the basketball court before.

Here’s how to watch:

Game Date/Time:

  • Sat. Dec. 3, 1:30 p.m. MT

Location:

  • Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

Game Notes:

Channel:

  • BYUtv

Online Stream:

TV Broadcast Team:

  • Dave McCann (play-by-play)
  • Blaine Fowler (analyst)
  • Spencer Linton (courtside)

Radio Coverage:

Leave any thoughts from before, during, or after the game in the comments below.

