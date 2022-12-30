Utah State Offensive Lineman Weylin Lapuaho Commits to BYU

BYU added another commitment as Utah State offensive lineman transfer Weylin Lapuaho announced his commitment to BYU. Lapuaho committed to BYU one day after announcing he entered the transfer portal. Lapuaho is expected to enroll in BYU in time for Winter Semester and compete in Spring Ball.

A member of the 2022 recruiting class, Lapuaho started in all 13 games for the Aggies this year as a true freshman. Lapuaho is a guard and will compete to fill the void in the interior of the offensive line left by departing starting guards Clark Barrington, Joe Tukuafu, and Harris LaChance.

Lapuaho was a 3-Star recruit out of Bingham HS and the 18th best prospect in the state of Utah, according to 247 Sports. Utah State lists him at 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds.

Weylin is the cousin of former BYU offensive lineman Ului Lapuaho. He has three years of eligibility remaining plus a redshirt. Below are the transfers that BYU has landed so far.

-Kedon Slovis, QB, Pitt

-Aidan Robbins, RB, UNLV

-Isaiah Bagnah, EDGE, BSU

-Jackson Cravens, DT, BSU

-Will Ferrin, K/P, BSU

-Wyatt Dawe, DL, SUU

-Weylin Lapuaho