How to watch BYU Basketball vs. Portland

West Coast Conference play continues for BYU Basketball on Saturday night as they take on the Portland Pilots at the Marriott Center.

The BYU Cougars are 11-5 overall and have now won six games in a row. They opened up conference play at Pacific on Thursday, winning 69-49.

Portland has an 8-8 record on the season. They have lost three games in a row, including their conference opener on Thursday against LMU. The LMU Lions visited Portland, and won 92-72.

BYU has a 14-0 record all-time against Portland in Provo. The Pilots have not beaten the Cougars since 2016. ESPN’s Matchup Predictor favors BYU 75 percent to 25 percent.

Here’s how you can watch the NYE matchup:

Game Date/Time:

Sat. Dec. 31, 7:00 p.m. MT

Location:

Marriott Center, Provo, UT

Game Notes:

Channel:

BYUtv

Online Stream:

TV Broadcast Team:

Dave McCann (play-by-play)

Blaine Fowler (analyst)

Spencer Linton (courtside)

Radio Coverage:

Leave any thoughts from before, during, or after the game in the comments below.