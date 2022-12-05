BYU Football Transfer Portal Tracker

It’s transfer season, and the new transfer portal window will make transfer portal announcements happen in waves rather than spread out over several months. Over the summer, the NCAA instituted a transfer portal window for players to enter their names — that window begins December 5 and runs through January 18. A second window will open after spring ball — May 1-15.

Grad transfers and FCS transfers were able to enter their names into the portal before December 5, but the 5th is when it opens for all players.

We’ll keep this thread active throughout the transfer portal season for BYU players that enter.

Dallin Holker, TE (9/20) — Holker played 3 games for BYU and ended his season to preserve his redshirt.

Jacob Conover, QB (12/2) — BYU’s backup QB announced that he will enter look for a new home elsewhere.

When one door closes another one opens. Thank you Cougar Nation pic.twitter.com/9j7obCHJVf — Jacob Conover (@JacobConover17) December 2, 2022

Campbell Barrington, OL (12/3) — The younger brother of star guard Clark Barrington, Campbell started 6 games as a freshman in 2021 but struggled to get on this field consistently in 2022.

Terence Fall, WR (12/4) — The Paris, France native has three years of eligibility remaining after being in the program for three seasons. Fall had one catch this year and 1 rushing TD versus Utah Tech.