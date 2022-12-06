Reports: Northern Colorado to Hire Ed Lamb as Head Coach

Northern Colorado will hire BYU assistant Ed Lamb as its next head coach, according to multiple reports. Colorado radio host Brady Hull was the first to report the news, with Northern Colorado beat writer Jadyn Adams reporting it also.

I’m hearing Ed Lamb (currently with BYU) is going to be the next @UNC_BearsFB coach. Lamb was the HC at Southern Utah from 08 to 15. Loads of college football coaching experience …including a Big Sky Conference title and NCAA playoffs appearance. — Brady Hull (@Hullshow) December 6, 2022

I have a three sources saying Ed Lamb from @BYUfootball will be the next head coach for @UNC_BearsFB. Nothing from the UNC program at this point. — Jadyn Adams (@jwatsonfisher) December 6, 2022

Ed Lamb has been BYU’s assistant head coach and special teams coordinator since 2016, with various assignments as linebackers and safeties coach. He came to BYU with Kalani Sitake when Kalani was named head coach in 2016. Prior to BYU, Ed Lamb was SUU’s head coach from 2008-2015, where he turned SUU from Big Sky bottom feeder into conference champions. Lamb played at BYU from 1994-1996.

Northern Colorado is also a Big Sky member and is coming off a 3-8 season. Lamb will look to turn around the Bears much like he did at SUU. With BYU looking to hire a new defensive coordinator, it will be worth monitoring if Lamb brings over any BYU position coaches or analysts to fill his staff.

Good luck to Coach Lamb at his next stop!