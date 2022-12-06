 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Reports: BYU to Hire Weber State HC Jay Hill as Defensive Coordinator

By Robby McCombs
NCAA Football: Weber State at Oregon State Scott Olmos-USA TODAY Sports

BYU will hire Weber State Head Coach Jay Hill as defensive coordinator, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Hill has been Weber State’s head coach since 2014 and oversaw some of the best seasons in school history. The Wildcats have won four Big Sky championships under Hill’s watch and been to the FCS Playoff Quarterfinals three times, including one semifinal appearance. He has been the primary defensive play caller for the last few seasons.

Hill also has oversaw special teams at Weber State, with his teams consistently among the best in kick and punt returns. He has a 68-39 record in his nine seasons at Weber State.

Prior to Weber State, Hill coached at Utah from 2001-2013, including several years with Kalani Sitake. Hill hold various roles at Utah coaching special teams, cornerbacks, running backs, and tight ends. As a player, Hill played two seasons at Ricks College and two seasons at Utah.

This seems like a home run hire for BYU. Hill has been part of several FBS coaching searches in the past, but Kalani was able to bring him to Provo as BYU is set to join the Big 12. Hill will replace departed DC Ilaisa Tuiaki.

