How to watch BYU Basketball vs. Utah Valley University

BYU Basketball is back at the Marriott Center Wednesday night to take on the neighboring Utah Valley University Wolverines.
The BYU Cougars are now 5-4 on the season after losing to South Dakota at Vivint Arena on Saturday. The Cougars came back from 20 down but still lost by one point, 69-68.
UVU (who plays in the WAC) has a 4-4 record so far. The Wolverines played on Saturday, too. They beat Long Beach State in Orem, 88-78.
UVU defeated BYU when the two teams met last, in Dec. 2021. The Cougars are 4-1 against the Wolverines at the Marriott Center.
Game Date/Time:
- Wed. Dec. 7, 7:00 p.m. MT
Location:
- Marriott Center, Provo, UT
Game Notes:
Channel:
- BYUtv
Online Stream:
TV Broadcast Team:
- Dave McCann (play-by-play)
- Blaine Fowler (analyst)
- Spencer Linton (courtside)
Radio Coverage:
