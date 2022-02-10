How to watch BYU Basketball at Loyola Marymount

BYU Basketball begins a road trip Thursday night against the Loyola Marymount Lions.

BYU is looking to get back in the win column after four straight losses. The Cougars last played on Saturday at the Marriott Center, getting decimated by Gonzaga, 90-57. They are now 5-5 in conference play, with just a few games left to determine seeding for the WCC Tourney. The Cougs are 17-8 overall.

LMU is also looking to snap a losing streak — Theirs is 5 games long. The Lions played at Saint Mary’s on Saturday, losing, 71-60. Saint Mary’s also started LMU’s losing streak, back on Jan. 22. LMU is 9-12 overall, 2-7 in conference play.

BYU and LMU have not face each other yet this season, but Thursday will mark the first of two meetings to come in the next two weeks.

Here’s how to watch:

Game Date/Time:

Thurs. Feb. 10, 9:00 p.m. MT

Location:

Gersten Pavilion, Los Angeles, CA

Game Notes:

Channel:

ESPNU

Online Stream:

TV Broadcast Team:

Dave Flemming (play-by-play)

Sean Farnham (analyst)

Radio Coverage:

