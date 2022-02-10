BYU Ends 4-Game Skid, Beats LMU in Overtime

BYU erased a 17-point second half deficit and held on late to beat LMU 83-82 in overtime Thursday night in Los Angeles. Seneca Knight made one free throw with one second left to seal the win. The loss snapped a 4-game losing streak and kept BYU’s NCAA Tournament hopes alive.

Four BYU players scpred in double figures, led by 19 from Fousseyni Traore, 18 from Gideon George and 17 from Te’Jon Lucas. The 19 points tied a career high for Fouss to go along with 12 boards, 4 blocks and 1 steal. Gideon’s 18 points were also a career high.

BYU allowed 11 straight LMU buckets to end the first half and start the second half, but a 19-2 run early in the second half shortly after brought BYU back in the game. BYU shot 12-31 from three and got multiple big shots in the second half beyond the arc from Lucas, Knell, George and Knight.

BYU moves to 18-8 with the win and remains firmly on the bubble. BYU will stay in Southern California when they take on Pepperdine, the last place team in the WCC, Saturday evening.