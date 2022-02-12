How to watch BYU Basketball at Pepperdine

BYU Basketball continues its California road trip when it plays at Pepperdine on Saturday night.

BYU (18-8, 6-5) last played at LMU on Thursday night. The Cougars were able to erase a 17-point deficit and win the game in overtime, 83-82. That win snapped a four-game losing streak for BYU. The Cougars have four games left in conference play, with two of the four being against the Waves.

Pepperdine last played on Thursday at San Francisco. The Waves were defeated, 105-61. Pepperdine is 7-19 overall and 1-10 in conference play. That one conference win came in Malibu over Pacific (who beat BYU) on Feb. 5. Pepperdine defeated Pacific, 70-64. Pepperdine will be at the Marriott Center on Feb. 26, for BYU’s last game of the regular season.

Here’s how you can watch:

Game Date/Time:

Sat. Feb. 12, 8:00 p.m. MT

Location:

Firestone Fieldhouse, Malibu, CA

Game Notes:

Channel:

CBSSN

Online Stream:

Radio Coverage:

