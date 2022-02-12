Career Night From Alex Barcello Lifts BYU Past Pepperdine

Alex Barcello had a career high 33 points as BYU went on the road to beat Pepperdine 91-85 Saturday night in Malibu.

Barcello made nine three-pointers — tied for second most in a game in BYU history — but BYU couldn’t get enough stops to put the Waves away until late. Fousseyni Traore missed the game with an injury, and Caleb Lohner stepped in the starting lineup and came up with 14 points. Spencer Johnson added 12 points off the bench and Te’Jon Lucas scored 10.

BYU shot 15-23 from three, but lost the turnover battle 18-9 and allowed the Waves to shoot 60% from the field. The win wasn’t as comfortable as it should have been, but BYU’s NCAA Tournament hopes remain alive with the LA wins this weekend.

BYU now has a week to prepare for Saint Mary’s in Moraga next Saturday in what would go a long way to secure BYU a NCAA Tournament bid.