BYU QB Baylor Romney Announces He Is Moving on From Football, Beginning Post-Football Career

Baylor Romney announced at the end of 2021 that he would move on from BYU, and today he made another announcement about his new plans. In a LinkedIn post, Baylor said that he decided it was time to move on football and that he accepted a position to work at Adobe.

Baylor had entered the transfer portal after saying he would leave BYU, but ultimately decided that he wanted to begin his life post-football.

After committing to Nevada out of high school, Baylor came to BYU after his mission in 2018 and stayed at BYU for four years. He played in 16 games over three seasons, compiling a 5-1 record as a starter. In his first career start in 2019, Baylor led BYU to an upset win over 14th ranked Boise State at home. Baylor was a steady presence during his time at BYU and one of the best backup QBs in the country, keeping BYU afloat during injuries and adding to one of the deepest QB rooms in the country.

Without Baylor at QB, BYU returns Jaren Hall, Jacob Conover, Sol-Jay Maiava, and Boise State transfer Cade Fennegan. Fennegan redshirted this season after starting a handful of games at Boise State in 2020.

Good luck to Baylor in the next chapter of his life!