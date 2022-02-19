How to watch BYU Basketball at Saint Mary’s

BYU Basketball’s last away game of the regular season will be Saturday night against the Saint Mary’s Gaels.

BYU, who had a bye on Thursday, sits at 19-8 on the season and 7-5 in conference play. The Cougars most recently played on Feb. 12 at Pepperdine, where they won, 91-85. BYU has now won two in a row, after losing four in a row.

Saint Mary’s is 21-6 overall, 9-3 in the WCC (second place). The Gaels cracked the top 25 last week, but fell out this week after a loss at Santa Clara (BYU knows something about that). SMC’s last game was Feb. 17 in Moraga against San Francisco. The Gaels came away victorious, 69-64. Saint Mary’s three conference losses came at BYU, Gonzaga, and Santa Clara.

BYU and SMC last met on Jan. 8 at the Marriott Center. The Cougars pulled out a win in that one, 52-43. How will it go in Moraga? ESPN’s Matchup Predictor gives BYU just a 15.6 percent chance of winning.

Here's how you can watch:

Game Date/Time:

Sat. Feb. 19, 8:00 p.m. MT

Location:

University Credit Union Pavilion, Moraga, CA



Channel:

ESPN2



TV Broadcast Team:

Dave Flemming (play-by-play)

Sean Farnham (analyst)

Radio Coverage:

Leave any thoughts from before, during, or after the game in the comments below.