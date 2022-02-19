BYU’s Late Rally Falls Short in Loss to Saint Mary’s

BYU had a chance to tie it late, but an Alex Barcello three with 30 seconds left rimmed out as BYU lost 69-64 Saturday night to Saint Mary’s in Moraga.

BYU went into the half down 4 points, but second half turnovers allowed Saint Mary’s to balloon the lead all the way to 16 points with under 8 minutes to play.

Alex Barcello led BYU with 22 points and Seneca Knight added 10, but a twisted ankle for Knight in the second half took him out of the game for a stretch and allowed Saint Mary’s to go on their big run. Caleb Lohner had a nice night with 9 points and 11 rebounds and Gideon George chipped in 9, but BYU shot themselves in the foot with turnovers in too many key moments.

For the Gaels, Tommy Kuhse had 20 first half points and finished with a season-high 25 points.

BYU hosts LMU and Pepperdine next week before heading to Vegas for the WCC Tournament.