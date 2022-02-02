3-Star JUCO OL Lisala Tai Commits to BYU

BYU added some beef on national signing day as Snow College Offensive Lineman Lisala Tai announced his commitment to BYU on Instagram Live.

Tai originally committed to BYU as a member of the 2016 recruiting class, but eventually found his way to Snow College after serving a Church mission. He visited BYU this past weekend, which presumably sealed the deal for him.

Tai is 6-foot-7, 336 pounds and mainly played offensive tackle at Snow College. Tai also had offers from West Virginia, Maryland, Boise State, UCF, Fresno State, and many other schools. He’s rated as a consensus 3-Star prospect and the fourth rated JUCO offensive tackle in the country by 247 Sports. Tai was listed as a freshman by Snow College this past season, meaning he has three years of eligibility remaining.

Offensive line is arguably the deepest position heading into 2022 season. Center James Empey is the only contributor leaving, and BYU adds Oregon transfer Kingsley Suamataia to the group. Tai may be hard pressed to start ahead of Blake Freeland or Kingsley at one of the tackle spots, so coaches could swing him inside to guard if they think he could make a bigger impact there.

Regardless, Tai is someone that can contribute immediately and gives BYU great depth and should be a key piece when BYU heads into the Big 12 in 2023.