How to watch BYU Basketball vs. Loyola Marymount

BYU Basketball’s second to last game of the season is against the Loyola Marymount Lions on Thursday night at the Marriott Center.

BYU, who’s sitting firmly on the NCAA Tournament bubble, is 19-9 overall and 7-6 in WCC play. The Cougars’ last game was on Saturday in Moraga against Saint Mary’s. BYU came up short, 69-64.

LMU is 9-16 overall with a 2-11 conference record. The Lions most recently played at Pacific on Saturday, losing 69-68. LMU has lost nine games in a row, their last win coming in OT at Pepperdine on Jan. 20.

BYU and LMU last met just a couple weeks ago in Los Angeles. That game went into OT, with the Cougars winning by just a point, 83-82.

If you won’t be at the Marriott Center, here’s how you can watch:

Game Date/Time:

Thurs. Feb. 24, 8:00 p.m. MT

Location:

Marriott Center, Provo, UT

Game Notes:

Channel:

CBSSN

Online Stream:

Radio Coverage:

