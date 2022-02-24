BYU Breezes Past LMU, Notches 20th Win of the Season

BYU finally got a comfortable win as they beat LMU 79-59 Thursday night in Provo, moving BYU to 20-9 on the season.

Caleb Lohner got off to a quick start, en route to a double double with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Four of five BYU starters were in double figures, and Alex Barcello finished with 9 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists. BYU had 23 assists on the night versus just 10 turnovers.

BYU dominated inside all night, with 52 paints and a 39-23 rebounding edge. BYU shot 54% from the field and led by as much as 25 points. This was BYU’s first double-digit win since they beat Portland by 13 on January 22.

BYU next has senior night on Saturday night versus Pepperdine. BYU will likely open WCC Tournament play next Friday as the 5 seed, and coaches will have to decide if they want to play one more game before then to boost their NCAA Tournament hopes.