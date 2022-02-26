How to watch BYU Basketball vs. Pepperdine

BYU Basketball’s last game of the regular season is scheduled for Saturday night in Provo against the Pepperdine Waves.

Saturday also marks BYU’s last home game of the season, making it Senior Night. Alex Barcello, Gavin Baxter, Te’Jon Lucas, and Richard Harward will be honored before the game.

BYU last played Loyola Marymount at the Marriott Center on Thursday night, decisively winning, 79-59. That win brought the Cougars to 20-9 overall and 8-6 in the WCC.

The Pepperdine Waves also played on Thursday, losing 89-73 to Santa Clara. That was the fifth consecutive loss for the Waves, the streak including one to BYU on Feb. 12. The final score in the first matchup between BYU and Pepperdine was 91-85.

Pepperdine is 7-23 overall and has just one win in conference play (1-14). The win for the Waves came against Pacific on Feb. 5.

If you won’t be at the Marriott Center for Senior Night, Here’s how to watch:

Game Date/Time:

Sat. Feb. 26, 6:00 p.m. MT

Location:

Marriott Center, Provo, UT

Game Notes:

Channel:

ESPNU

Online Stream:

TV Broadcast Team:

Eric Rothman (play-by-play)

Dane Bradshaw (analyst)

Radio Coverage:

