Brackets, TV Times Set For WCC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments

The brackets are officially set for the Men’s and Women’s WCC Tournament in Las Vegas. The Tournament will run March 3-8 at the Orleans arena in Vegas.

BYU’s Women’s team is the number one seed and secured a triple bye until the semifinals on March, March 7. BYU Men’s Basketball is the 5 seed and will play the winner of the 8-9 game between LMU and Pacific on Friday, March 4. That Friday night game will be at 6:00 Pacific Time on BYUtv.

A win for the men’s team that night would match them up versus 4 seed San Francisco Saturday night on ESPN2. That game versus San Francisco would be a Quad One game and could be do or die for BYU’s NCAA Tournament hopes. A win or the Dons would put BYU in solid position come Selection Sunday.

Below are the Men’s/Women’s brackets and TV schedules.

Women’s Bracket:

Men’s Bracket:

TV Schedule (from WCC Official Site):