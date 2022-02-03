How to watch BYU Basketball vs. San Francisco

BYU Basketball is scheduled for a rematch with the San Francisco Dons on Thursday night.

The BYU Cougars head into the matchup after a disappointing two-loss week in WCC play. First, at Santa Clara, then on Saturday at Pacific. The Tigers beat the Cougars, 76-73. BYU is now 17-6 overall, 5-3 in the WCC.

USF also played Santa Clara last week, and just got by them, winning 88-85 in San Francisco. The Dons are 17-5 overall, 4-3 in conference play. One of those conference losses came at the hands of BYU back on Jan. 15. The Cougars rode a late push to victory, 71-69. The Dons’ other conference losses came at Gonzaga, and at home to Saint Mary’s.

If you won’t be at the Marriott Center, here’s how you can watch the game:

Game Date/Time:

Thurs. Feb. 3, 8:00 p.m. MT

Location:

Marriott Center, Provo, UT

Game Notes:

Channel:

CBS Sports Network

Online Stream:

Radio Coverage:

Leave any thoughts from before, during, or after the game in the comments below.