BYU Falls to San Francisco, Drops Third Consecutive Game

BYU dug itself into a 21-point hole and couldn’t dig its way out as they lost 73-59 to San Francisco Thursday night in Provo.

BYU fell behind 21 early in the second half and was able to cut it down to 8 points, but the Cougars couldn’t string enough baskets togehter to really threaten the Dons. Alex Barcello led BYU with 24 points and Atiki Ally Atiki had a nice game with 10 points and 4 blocks, but BYU couldn’t get consistent offense from anyone else. Free throws didn’t decide the game, but a 11-24 shooting night from the foul line didn’t do BYU any favors.

After being comfortably in the NCAA Tournament before last Thursday’s game at Santa Clara, BYU is suddenly squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble resume wise, but isn’t playing like a team that is NCAA Tournament worthy.

BYU next welcomes Gonzaga to Provo Saturday night in what could be an ugly game if BYU plays like they have during this losing skid.