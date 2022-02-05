How to watch BYU Basketball vs. no. 2 Gonzaga

BYU Basketball plays the formidable no. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs for the second time this 2021-22 season on Saturday night at the Marriott Center.

The Cougars have a tall order ahead of them if they want to avoid four losses in row. After getting beat by San Francisco, 73-59 on Thursday night, BYU is 5-4 in conference, after starting out 5-1. The overall record is 17-7.

Gonzaga, who won at San Diego, 92-62 on Thursday, is an undefeated 7-0 in the WCC. The Bulldogs are 18-2 overall, not having lost a game since Dec. 4 (to Alabama).

BYU and Gonzaga last met up on Jan. 13 in Spokane. The Zags took care of business, 110-84. Gonzaga was ranked second at that time, as well.

If you won’t be there for what is always a hyped-up atmosphere at the Marriott Center, here’s how you can watch:

Game Date/Time:

Sat. Feb. 5, 8:00 p.m. MT

Location:

Marriott Center, Provo, UT

Game Notes:

Channel:

ESPN

Online Stream:

TV Broadcast Team:

Dave Flemming (play-by-play)

Sean Farnham (analyst)

Molly McGrath (sideline)

Radio Coverage:

