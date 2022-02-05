Gonzaga Dominates BYU, Hands Cougars Fourth Consecutive Loss

Gonzaga got up big early on and didn’t let up as they beat BYU 90-57 in Provo to hand BYU its fourth straight loss.

Chet Holmgren looked like next year’s number one NBA Draft pick with 20 points, 17 boards, 6 assists and 5 blocks. All five Gonzaga starters scored in double figures.

Te’Jon Lucas missed his first game of the year after getting banged up versus San Francisco, and BYU’s offense was even more out of sorts than it had been during the skid. Gideon George led BYU with 14 points and Seneca Knight added 13 points. Alex Barcello was hounded all night and scored 9 points on 4-14 shooting.

BYU moves to 17-8 with the loss and finds themselves squarely on the bubble. BYU’s 9 Quad One/Two wins are top 10 nationally, but BYU is clearly not passing the eye test and is playing their worst ball of the season.

BYU has a five games left to turn things around — 4 games versus LMU and Pepperdine and one at Saint Mary’s. BYU will look to turn things around next week when they head to Southern California to take on LMU and Pepperdine.