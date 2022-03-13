BYU Women’s Basketball Gets 6 Seed, Draws Villanova in NCAA Tournament First Round

The BYU Women’s basketball team is going dancing! After a historic season, BYU got a 6 seed and will play 11 seed Villanova in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. They will play Saturday on one of the ESPN Networks. If BYU wins they’ll play the winner of of Michigan-American. Both games will be in Ann Arbor.

After a 26-3 season and 15 ranking in the AP Poll, BYU will look to make a run in March. BYU is a veteran squad led by WCC Player of the Year Shaylee Gonzales and First Team All-WCC performers Paisley Harding and Lauren Gustin. Jeff Judkins was the coach of the year.

This is second consecutive season BYU is going dancing. They squeaked in as an 11 seed and beat Rutgers before falling to eventual runner up Arizona in the round of 32.

Good luck to the lady cougs as they look to make a run in March!