BYU lands commitment from 2022 three-star JUCO transfer Roman Rashada

BYU received the commitment from three-star defensive back Roman Rashada out of Diablo Valley Junior College on Sunday night. Rashada will come to Provo with three years to play two.

By Nate Slack
IG: oneromans

BYU received the commitment from three-star defensive back Roman Rashada out of Diablo Valley Junior College on Sunday night. Rashada will come to Provo with three years to play two and picked the Cougars over offers from Washington, Colorado State and Hampton.

Rashada spent time at both defensive back and safety last year and could see time at either spot this fall. With Micah Harper back from an ACL injury that sidelined him in 2021 and the possibility of landing Vanderbilt defensive back transfer Gabe Jeudy-Lally, I’d guess that Rashada probably starts out at safety.

Rashada visited Provo last week with his two brothers, Harlen and Jaden. Harlen played linebacker at Diablo Valley with Roman, and Jaden is a five-star QB out of Pittsburg, California. Jaden has offers from all over, including the likes of Oklahoma, Auburn, Penn State, Oregon, and Ole Miss.

Jaden especially won’t be an easy pull, but the brothers have already showed interest in staying together. Jaden would also have a great chance to start for the Cougars next year when they enter the Big 12, assuming Jaren Hall tries his shot at the NFL. Jaden tweeted after Rashada’s commitment.

Either way, Roman Rashada is a great addition for the secondary and should at the very least help with a defense that had its depth exposed in the back half of 2021.

