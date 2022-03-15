BYU Releases 2022 Football Schedule

BYU officially released its 2022 football schedule Tuesday morning. The 12-game slate features 6 home games, 5 road games, and 1 neutral site game in Las Vegas.

Two date changes were announced from what was previously known. The General Conference weekend matchup versus Utah State is up a day from its traditional Friday spot to Thursday, 9/29. The East Carolina game will be on Friday, October 28. Pushing the Utah State game up a day will give BYU two extra days to prepare for Notre Dame, who has a bye leading up to the BYU game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

For the second consecutive year, BYU will play 10 straight games without a bye. BYU’s bye will be the week of November 12, before the Utah Tech (formerly Dixie State) and Stanford games.

BYU’s schedule includes five teams that finished ranked in the final AP Top 25 Poll — Baylor (5), Notre Dame (8), Arkansas (21), Oregon (22), and Utah State (24). BYU finished the year ranked 19.

BYU’s final Independent schedule is also one of the most balanced in terms of quality teams spread out. BYU plays two P5 teams in September, two in October (including Notre Dame), and Boise State and Stanford in November.

Below is the official schedule, courtesy of BYU’s official release: