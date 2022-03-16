How to watch BYU Basketball vs. Long Beach State in the NIT

BYU Basketball will host Long Beach State in the opening round of the National Invitational Tournament Wednesday night.

After not hearing their name called to participate in the NCAA Tournament Sunday afternoon, BYU was announced as an NIT 2-seed in the evening. The Cougars lost in the WCC quarterfinals on Mar. 5 to San Francisco, 75-63. BYU’s overall record is 22-10.

Long Beach State, out of the Big West, is 20-12 on the season. The Beach made it to the conference tournament title game, but missed out on the auto bid to the Big Dance, by just a point — falling 72-71 to CSU Fullerton.

This is BYU’s first NIT appearance since 2018, and Long Beach State’s first since 2016. The two teams have faced each other 11 times, the record favoring BYU, 6-5. The last meeting was in 2015, with Long Beach state winning, 66-65.

BYU is 12-2 in home games this year, while The Beach is 6-6 in away games. ESPN’s Matchup Predictor (according to BPI) gives the Cougars a 90 percent chance of winning the game.

To view the NIT bracket, click here.

Here’s how you can watch Long Beach at BYU:

Game Date/Time:

Wed. Mar. 16, 7:00 p.m. MT

Location:

Marriott Center, Provo, UT

Game Notes:

Channel:

ESPN+

Online Stream:

TV Broadcast Team:

Roxy Bernstein (play-by-play)

Corey Williams (analyst)

Radio Coverage:

