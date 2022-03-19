How to watch BYU Basketball vs. Northern Iowa in the NIT

BYU Basketball has another opportunity to survive and advance in the postseason on Saturday night when the Northern Iowa Panthers visit Provo.

BYU, a 2-seed in the NIT, came back after a bad first half Wednesday night to beat Long Beach State by a score of 93-72. That game was also in Provo. That victory brought the Cougars to 23-10 on the season.

Northern Iowa made it to the second round of the NIT by taking down 3-seed Saint Louis on Wednesday, 80-68. UNI is 20-11. The Panthers hail from the Missouri Valley Conference, where they were 14-4 — the regular season champs. However, they lost to Loyola Chicago in the conference tournament semifinals.

UNI and BYU have only played once, back in 2015 in Hawaii. BYU won, 84-76. The Panthers are 9-4 on the road this season, while BYU is 13-2 at home. The winner of this second round matchup will advance to the quarterfinals.

Here’s the full NIT bracket.

Like Wednesday’s game, this one will be streaming on ESPN+, so you’ll nee a subscription to watch:

Game Date/Time:

Sat. Mar. 19, 7:00 p.m. MT

Location:

Marriott Center, Provo, UT

Game Notes:

Channel:

ESPN+

Online Stream:

TV Broadcast Team:

Roxy Bernstein (play-by-play)

Corey Williams (analyst)

Radio Coverage:

Leave any thoughts from before, during, or after the game in the comments below.