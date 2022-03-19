How to watch no. 6 BYU Basketball vs. no. 11 Villanova in the Women’s Championship

A historic season for BYU Women’s Basketball continues Saturday as they open play in the NCAA Tournament. The no. 6 Cougars will be taking on the 11-seed Villanova Wildcats in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

BYU ended the season as the WCC regular season champs, with a 26-3 record. A 6-seed is the program’s highest ever (was previously a 7). The Cougars’ last game was played on Mar. 8 in Las Vegas for the WCC tournament title. They fell to Gonzaga, 71-59.

The Villanova Wildcats are 23-8 overall. They came in second place (to UConn) in the Big East Conference and also lost their conference tournament final, 70-40 in favor of UConn being the final score. That game was on Mar. 7.

BYU and Villanova have only met one other time, in 1995. It was a neutral site game that Villanova won.

Here’s how you can watch and support the Cougars in the Big Dance:

Game Date/Time:

Sat. Mar. 19, 11:00 a.m. MT

Location:

Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, MI

Game Notes:

Channel:

ESPN News

Online Stream:

TV Broadcast Team:

Sam Gore (play-by-play)

Aja Ellison (analyst)

Radio Coverage:

BYU Radio SiriusXM 143 and 107.9 FM

BYURadio.org/BYU Radio app

Radio app BYUCougars.com/BYU Cougars app

Cougars app BYU Gameday app.

Leave any thoughts from before, during, or after the game in the comments below.