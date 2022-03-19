JUCO Point Guard Sean East a top Priority For BYU Basketball

As BYU winds down its season with a NIT run, coaches are preparing for life without senior guards Alex Barcello and Te’Jon Lucas. BYU welcomes in three guards back from missions this offseason — Dallin Hall, Richie Saunders, and Tanner Toolson — but coaches are looking for a transfer guard with multiple years of eligibility remaining to pair with those guys and lead BYU into the Big 12 in 2023.

The top target on BYU’s board is JUCO point guard Sean East. East is the #1 JUCO guard in the country and #2 overall JUCO prospect. What makes him intriguing is that he has two years of starting experience at the Division One level prior to his time in JUCO and has two years of eligibility remaining, meaning he could be BYU’s starting point guard in BYU’s final WCC season and the inaugural Big 12 season.

The 6-foot-3 East has been absolutely electric for John Logan College this year, averaging 21 points, 5.7 assists, and 4.3 rebounds on 53% shooting, 41% from deep, and 89% from the foul line and 2.8-to-1 assist to turnover ratio. He scored 43 points in his final JUCO game.

Prior to JUCO, East played two years of D1 ball. He committed to UMass as a freshman where he averaged 9.3 points and 4.9 assists. He transferred to Bradley as a sophomore where he averaged 9 points and 4 assists on 42% shooting from the floor and 35% shooting from three.

East has taken his game to another level at the JUCO level this season where he reports offers from Oregon, DePaul, Mizzou, South Florida, Tulsa in addition to BYU. West Virginia and other Power Conference schools have also visited him in person.

BYU coaches have recruited East for several months now and have visited him in person multiple times. I spoke to Sean’s dad who told me “Pope is on it” when referring to BYU’s recruitment of his son. BYU has recruited East as hard as anyone and is putting on a full court press for the point guard.

The college basketball signing period begins April 13, and I expect BYU coaches to continue to make East a top priority until then. East has a lot of things that BYU is looking for — Division One production, multiple years of eligibility remaining, ability to distribute, create in the pick and roll, defend, and score at all three levels.

East was top 25 nationally as a freshman in assist rate at UMass and has only improved since. He improved his 3-point shooting to over 40% this year and has the ability to create for himself and others out of ball screens and in transition. If BYU lands the lefty point guard, he would be BYU’s starting point guard next season as they transition to life without Alex Barcello for the first time in the Mark Pope era.

You can watch highlights of East below.

D1 highlights:

⚜️ Available Transfer ⚜️



Sean East II

Ball Guard

Bradley

**3 Years of Eligibility Remaining**



9 PPG | 4 APG | 1 SPG | 83 FT% #transfertapes #transferportal #NCAAB #CBB pic.twitter.com/aOCSIqytx7 — Transfer Tapes (@TransferTapes) March 25, 2021

JUCO highlights: