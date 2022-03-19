BYU’s Offense Excels Again in NIT Win Over Northern Iowa

BYU’s offense really likes the NIT. After dropping 93 points in the NIT first round Wednesday, BYU beat Northern Iowa 90-71 Saturday night in Provo to advance to the Quarterfinals.

Gideon George had a career high 27 points — including five made three pointers — to lead the attack. Trevin Knell nailed five threes pointers off the bench to finish with 15 points while Lucas had 14 and Barcello had 11 to lead BYU.

BYU shot a scorching 16-37 (43%) from three and had 22 assists to just 6 turnovers. UNI made 11 threes of their own, but 12 turnovers and and lack of size weren’t enough to keep up with BYU’s attack.

BYU will play Tuesday or Wednesday in the NIT Quarterfinals for the chance to play in New York at Madison Square Garden. They’ll play the winner of Sunday’s SMU-Washington State game. If the Mustangs win BYU will hit the road and go to Dallas, and if Wazzu wins BYU will host the other Cougars in Provo.