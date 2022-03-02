WCC Basketball Awards: Alex Barcello First Team, Fousseyni Traore All-Freshman Team

The WCC released the Men’s Basketball All-Conference honors Wednesday morning, and Alex Barcello and Fousseyni Traore were the two BYU players that received recognition.

Alex Barcello was named to the All-WCC First Team while Fousseyni Traore was named to the All-Freshman team. Gonzaga’s Drew Timme won Player of the Year and Saint Mary’s Randy Bennett won Coach of the Year.

Alex Barcello made the First Team for the second consecutive year. Matt Haarms and Brandon Averette received Second Team honors last season while Caleb Lohner made the All-Freshman team.

Barcello averaged 17 points on the season while shooting 46% from the field, 44% from the field, 89% from the foul line, and averaging 3.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

Fousseyni Traore was third on the team with 9 ppg and led BYU with 8.4 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game. Fouss ended the season with a 25 point, 19 rebound performance versus Pepperdine.

The full Men’s conference honors are below.