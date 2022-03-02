Vanderbilt CB Transfer Gabe Jeudy to Visit BYU

BYU could get additional help in the secondary as Vanderbilt transfer Gabe Jeudy-Lally announced that he will visit BYU this upcoming weekend.

Provo, UT Thursday-Saturday. Excited to see what @BYUfootball has to offer! #GoCougs — Gabe Jeudy (@GabeJeudy) March 2, 2022

Jeudy entered the transfer portal November 29 and has received offers from multiple schools. He reports offers from Iowa State, Colorado, Purdue, Illinois, and others since entering the portal.

Jeudy graduated from Vanderbilt in three years and has up to three years of eligibility remaining depending on how he uses the extra COVID year. Jeudy started at cornerback for Vandy this past season and played in all 12 games, totaling 50 tackles and 1 interception. He played in 4 games as a freshman in 2019 — allowing him to redshirt — and played in 7 games during the “free” 2020 COVID season.

Vanderbilt is at the bottom of the SEC, but this would be a great addition for BYU to add a starting cornerback from the SEC. Jeudy has had great production and faced the nation’s top wideouts during his time at Vanderbilt. PFF recognized him during the 2020 season for his performance.

Fewest receptions allowed among SEC CBs with 25+ targets last season



1. Eli Ricks, LSU- 13

t2. Derek Stingley Jr, LSU- 14



t2. Gabe Jeudy-Lally, Vanderbilt- 14

t2. Nehemiah Pritchett, Auburn- 14 pic.twitter.com/N0WYgiKnfi — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) July 19, 2021

Jeudy is from North Carolina and has a connection with former BYU defensive back and Charlotte pastor Dewey Gray.

Hey @BYUfootball nation, show my guy @GabeJeudy some love! I have known him sense he's been in 9th grade. I've shared in coaching him and training him early in his career. He will immediately help our football team!@byuROC https://t.co/4b4zbeb3kg — Dr. Derwin L. Gray (@DerwinLGray) March 2, 2022

Jeudy’s connection to Gray and the fact that he is visiting BYU for three days is a good sign that BYU has a real shot to land Jeudy. He would come in and have a chance to be one of BYU’s starting cornerbacks in 2022.