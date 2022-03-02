WCC Hoops Women’s Awards: BYU’s Shaylee Gonzales Player of the Year, Judkins Coach of the Year

The West Coast Conference released its Women’s Basketball All-Conference honors on Wednesday, and for the second year in a row, both BYU head coach Jeff Judkins and sophomore guard Shaylee Gonzales were named WCC Coach of the Year and WCC Player of the Year.

This is the third time Judkins has been named WCC Coach of the Year. He also won the award in 2016.

Gonzales leads the team with 18.7 points per game while also pulling down 5.7 rebounds per game to go with 4.4 assists.

Despite playing nearly four minutes less per contest, Gonzales is averaging more points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game than she has the last two seasons. She leads the team in points per game (18.7) and is second in assists (4.4). Gonzales has connected on 51% of her shots from the field and is nearly automatic from the line at 84%.

Sophomore forward Lauren Gustin and senior guard Paisley Harding rounded out the All-WCC Honors, each being named All-WCC First Team. Tegan Graham received honorable mention.

The women’s team only has two losses on the season and is currently ranked No. 17 in the AP Poll. Both losses came on the road, one an overtime defeat at No. 19 Oklahoma, and the other, at Portland back on February 3. The Cougars enter the WCC Tournament with a chance to host the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament. The top four seeds in each quadrant host the First and Second Rounds of the Tournament.

Below are the full awards.