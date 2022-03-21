Vanderbilt CB Transfer Gabe Jeudy Commits to BYU

BYU added a potential starter to its secondary as transfer Gabe Jeudy announced his commitment to BYU.

Jeudy visited BYU earlier this month and liked his visit enough to make BYU his next stop. Jeudy also had offers from Iowa State, Colorado, Purdue, Illinois, and others since entering the portal late November.

Jeudy graduated from Vanderbilt in three years and has up to three years of eligibility remaining depending on how he uses the extra COVID year. Jeudy started at cornerback for Vandy this past season and played in all 12 games, totaling 50 tackles and 1 interception. He played in 4 games as a freshman in 2019 — allowing him to redshirt — and played in 7 games during the “free” 2020 COVID season.

Vanderbilt is at the bottom of the SEC, but this is a great addition for BYU to add a starting cornerback from the SEC. Jeudy has had great production and faced the nation’s top wideouts during his time at Vanderbilt. PFF recognized him during the 2020 season for his performance.

Fewest receptions allowed among SEC CBs with 25+ targets last season



1. Eli Ricks, LSU- 13

t2. Derek Stingley Jr, LSU- 14



t2. Gabe Jeudy-Lally, Vanderbilt- 14

t2. Nehemiah Pritchett, Auburn- 14 pic.twitter.com/N0WYgiKnfi — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) July 19, 2021

Jeudy is from North Carolina and has a connection with former BYU defensive back and Charlotte pastor Dewey Gray.

Hey @BYUfootball nation, show my guy @GabeJeudy some love! I have known him sense he's been in 9th grade. I've shared in coaching him and training him early in his career. He will immediately help our football team!@byuROC https://t.co/4b4zbeb3kg — Dr. Derwin L. Gray (@DerwinLGray) March 2, 2022

Jeudy joins JUCO tranfer Roman Rashada as another experienced DB that BYU has added this month. Jeudy will join Kaleb Hayes, D’Angello Mandell, Isaiah Herron, Jakob Robinson, and others to form what should be a formidable cornerback room.