How to watch BYU Basketball vs. Washington State in the NIT

BYU Basketball’s postseason continues Wednesday night when the they host the Washington State Cougars in the quarterfinals of the National Invitation Tournament.

BYU, now 24-10 overall, most recently played on Saturday, defeating Northern Iowa, 90-71. Prior to that, they beat Long Beach State, with both games being played at the Marriott Center.

Washington State, out of the Pac-12, is 21-14 on the year. They are a 4-seed in the NIT, while BYU is a 2-seed. Washington State advanced to this game with BYU by defeating 1-seed SMU on Sunday, 75-63. In its first NIT game, Washington State took down Santa Clara.

This will be the first meeting between the two Cougar squads since 2005, when BYU won.

Check out the full NIT bracket, here.

Here’s how to watch the game:

Game Date/Time:

Wed. Mar. 23, 7:00 p.m. MT

Location:

Marriott Center, Provo, UT

Game Notes:

Channel:

ESPN2

Online Stream:

TV Broadcast Team:

Dave Feldman (play-by-play)

Perry Clark (analyst)

Radio Coverage:

Leave any thoughts from before, during, or after the game in the comments below.