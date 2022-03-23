1 JUCO Guard Sean East to Take Official Visit to BYU, Attend Washington State Game

BYU could be closing in on its next point guard. Sources have told me that Sean East — the top JUCO guard in the country — is taking an official visit to BYU with his dad and will attend the BYU-Washington State game as part of the visit.

East is the #1 JUCO guard in the country and #2 overall JUCO prospect. He has two years of starting experience at the Division One level prior to his time in JUCO and has two years of eligibility remaining, meaning he could be BYU’s starting point guard in BYU’s final WCC season and the inaugural Big 12 season.

The 6-foot-3 lefty has been absolutely electric for John Logan College this year, averaging 21 points, 5.7 assists, and 4.3 rebounds on 53% shooting, 41% from deep, and 89% from the foul line and 2.8-to-1 assist to turnover ratio. He scored 43 points in his final JUCO game.

Prior to JUCO, East played two years of D1 ball. He committed to UMass as a freshman in 2019 where he averaged 9.3 points and 4.9 assists. He transferred to Bradley as a sophomore where he averaged 9 points and 4 assists on 42% shooting from the floor and 35% shooting from three.

East has taken his game to another level at the JUCO level this season where he reports offers from Oregon, DePaul, Mizzou, South Florida, Tulsa in addition to BYU. West Virginia and other Power Conference schools have also visited him in person.

BYU coaches have visited East in-person already and have been recruiting him for several months. Getting him on campus for an official visit is huge as they try to close the deal before the April 13 signing day.

The NIT was obviously not BYU’s goal, but the silver lining of this run and third home game is that BYU is able to get a player of East’s caliber to see a game in-person. Tickets have been selling well and I expect a good environment.

Below are highlights from East’s time at UMass and Bradley.