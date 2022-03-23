BYU Falls to Washington State in NIT, Heads into Offseason

Washington State’s size and guard play was too much too handle as BYU fell 77-58 in the NIT quarterfinals, ending their season.

BYU cut the lead to three points in the second half, but Wazzu star guard Michael Flowers took over en route to a game-high 27 points.

After scoring over 90 points in their first two NIT games, BYU struggled to hit shots all night and came up with careless turnovers. BYU shot 3-18 from three and lost the turnover battle 13-5. Fousseyni Traore led BYU with 16 points and Alex Barcello was the lone other BYU player in double figures with 12 points.

BYU now heads into the offseason needing to replace its starting backcourt of Alex Barcello and Te’Jon Lucas. JUCO guard Sean East was in attendance on his official visit and didn’t get to see a good result, but coaches are pursuing him and will reach out to many other players this offseason to round out next season’s roster as BYU gears up for the Big 12.