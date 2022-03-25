4-Star DL Emmanuel Waller Commits To BYU

BYU added a piece to its defensive line as 4-star defensive lineman Emmanuel Waller committed to BYU. He announced his decision via his Twitter.

Waller is rated a 4-star recruit by Rivals and 3-star by 247 Sports. The Chelsea, Alabama native chose BYU over offers from Mississippi State, West Virginia, Wake Forest, Indiana, Duke, Memphis, and several others.

BYU doesn’t often get recruits from the SEC footprint, but Waller is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and has visited BYU before. He is listed at 6-foot-4, 240 pounds and could play either on the inside or outside of the defensive line. Waller has shown the ability to get to the quarterback and wreak havoc in the backfield and will have a chance to be an immediate contributor when he arrives to BYU.

Emmanuel told me that he currently doesn’t have mission plans, meaning he’d be able to play in BYU’s inaugural Big 12 season next year.

Waller is the fourth commitment for the 2023 class in what has potential to be BYU’s best class ever. BYU is heavily involved for several 4-star and high 3-star recruits. This is really BYU’s first recruiting where they have a full cycle to use the Big 12 Conference affiliation.

You can watch highlights from Waller below.