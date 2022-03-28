Recapping Top JUCO Guard Sean East’s BYU Official Visit

One of BYU basketball’s top targets in the 2022 recruiting class was on campus for his official visit. Sean East — the #1 JUCO guard in the nation — was in Provo last Wednesday and Thursday. Sean started the visited by attending the BYU-Washington State game and then spent the rest of the visit speaking with coaches, players, and touring the campus and surrounding area.

I had a chance to speak with Sean’s dad, who was on the visit with him. The cover image from the article is Sean and his father.

“Everything went well and BYU is amazing,” Sean’s dad told me. “Provo is a wonderful environment to live in as well as attend school. The BYU TV facility is phenomenal.”

He went on to say that coaches main recruiting points were “family atmosphere, winning, skill and development, potential to play at next level, and witnessing the fan experience live.”

Sean plans to make a decision in mid-April once the official signing period beings April 13. The main schools recruiting him are South Florida, LSU, Georgetown, Oregon, Clemson, and Missouri. Sean and his dad visited Mizzou this past weekend following the BYU visit.

East is BYU’s top target right now and would step in and start for BYU next season at point guard. He has two years of eligibility remaining, meaning he could play in BYU’s final WCC season next year and BYU’s inaugural Big 12 season in 2023.

The 6-foot-3 lefty was absolutely electric for John Logan College this year, averaging 21 points, 5.7 assists, and 4.3 rebounds on 53% shooting, 41% from deep, and 89% from the foul line and 2.8-to-1 assist to turnover ratio. He scored 43 points in his final JUCO game.

Prior to JUCO, East played two years of D1 ball. He committed to UMass as a freshman in 2019 where he averaged 9.3 points and 4.9 assists. He transferred to Bradley as a sophomore where he averaged 9 points and 4 assists on 42% shooting from the floor and 35% shooting from three.

Right now I would peg BYU and Mizzou as the two favorites. Mark Pope has been recruiting Sean since December and BYU’s staff has been on Sean as hard as anyone. Missouri recently hired Dennis Gates as their new coach, but they have some good momentum on their side. They landed a commitment last week from Mohamed Diarra, the top JUCO big in the nation, and are looking to pair the top JUCO guard in East with him.

Below are some highlights from East.