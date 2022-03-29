BYU, Utah, Utah State Top 3 For Oregon Transfer Isaac Johnson

When Oregon big man Isaac Johnson entered the portal last week, local schools in Utah were immediately thought to be in consideration for his next stop. Johnson graduated from American Fork High School in 2019 and played his freshman year at Oregon this season after serving his LDS mission.

I reached out to Johnson Sunday and he confirmed to me that he is planning to return to his home state and considering BYU.

“My plan is to go to the state of Utah again to play. It will just depend on where I decide. BYU is on the list.”

Johnson went on to tell me that his final three schools are BYU, Utah, and Utah State.

Isaac is a 7-foot big man that was consensus 4-star and top 100 recruit coming out of high school. Johnson signed with Oregon over offers from the local schools, Gonzaga, Kansas State, USC, Stanford, and others.

Johnson appeared in 14 games this season, averaging 2.4 points and 1.1 boards.

Isaac is the younger brother of BYU guard Spencer Johnson, who has up to two years of eligibility remaining depending on how he uses his COVID year. BYU is an obvious connection due to Spencer and Isaac’s upbringing in Utah county, but Provo may not be the ultimate landing spot.

BYU is reaching out to several players in the transfer portal in order to boost the roster. Utah State seems like a real factor as they lose both of their starting frontcourt players in All-MWC players Justin Bean and Brandon Horvath, meaning Isaac could potentially step in and start right away.