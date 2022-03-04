How to watch BYU Basketball vs. Loyola Marymount in the WCC Tournament

It’s March, and that means postseason basketball. BYU kicks off play in the WCC Tournament in Las Vegas against Loyola Marymount on Friday night.

Five-seed BYU ended up 21-9 overall in the regular season, with a 9-6 conference record. Their last game was Saturday at the Marriott Center against Pepperdine. The Cougars won, 75-59. Last Thursday, BYU played LMU, beating them by 20 points — 79-59 the final score.

The Cougars and Lions also met up back on Feb. 10. That first meeting went into OT, with BYU winning, 83-82, to snap a four-game losing streak.

LMU, the eight-seed in the WCC Tourney, advanced to play BYU by beating nine-seed Pacific on Thursday night in the opening game. The final score was 86-66, with Eli Scott helping to seal the deal down the stretch. LMU’s Joe Quintana contributed an impressive 31 points.

That was the ninth win of the year for the Lions, with their overall regular season record being 8-22 and 3-12 in conference play.

The winner of BYU/LMU will advance to play four-seed San Francisco on Sat. night. Here’s how you can watch:

Fri. Mar. 4, 7:00 p.m. MT

Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, NV

BYUtv

Dave McCann (play-by-play)

Blaine Fowler (analyst)

Spencer Linton (courtside)

