BYU Blows Out LMU, Sets Up USF Matchup in WCC Quarterfinals

BYU took care of business in their WCC Tournament opener as they beat LMU 85-60 Friday night in Las Vegas. BYU led the entire game and was never seriously threatened. With the win BYU will play 4 seed San Francisco Saturday night at 7:30 PT on ESPN2.

Alex Barcello led BYU with 22 points, Fouss had another double double with 15 points and 11 boards, and Trevin Knell had one of his best games of the season with 15 points off the bench. Barcello got to sit the last eight minutes of the game to rest before tomorrow night’s game versus San Francisco.

BYU was crisp on both ends of the floor and had one of their best performances since WCC play started at the beginning of the year. LMU scored 86 points and won by 20 Thursday night, but BYU held the Lions to just three made three pointers after their hot shooting performance versus Pacific.

BYU’s quarterfinal matchup with San Francisco is massive. The Dons are ranked 26 in the NET rankings and should be safely in the dance. BYU is squarely on the bubble, and a win over the Dons would be their fifth Quad One and could very well put BYU on the right side of the bubble.