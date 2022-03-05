 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch BYU Basketball vs. San Francisco in the WCC Tournament

By Mary Blanchard

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 19 BYU at Saint Mary’s Photo by Douglas Stringer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

BYU Basketball (22-9, 9-6) advanced in the WCC Tournament to face San Francisco on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

BYU, the five-seed, made it to the all-important game with USF by beating Loyola Marymount, 85-60. The Cougars were 3-0 against LMU this season. Against USF, they are 1-1. BYU beat the Dons at San Francisco, but lost in Provo.

The Cougars and Dons met on Jan. 15 and Feb. 3, more recently. USF, the four-seed in the tournament, had a bye until Saturday night’s game. They ended their regular season at San Diego on Feb. 26, winning 78-62. USF finished the season 23-8, with a 10-6 conference record.

This game is big for both teams’ NCAA Tournament hopes, but especially for BYU’s. The winner advances to face Gonzaga in the semifinals on Monday.

Here’s how you can watch:

Game Date/Time:

  • Sat. Mar. 5, 8:30 p.m. MT

Location:

  • Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Game Notes:

Channel:

  • ESPN2

Online Stream:

TV Broadcast Team:

  • Dave Flemming (play-by-play)
  • Sean Farnham (analyst)

Radio Coverage:

Leave any thoughts from before, during, or after the game in the comments below.

