Brother Trio—including a 5-Star QB—and a Vanderbilt Transfer Visit BYU

March isn’t usually a time with big recruiting news, but BYU had some key recruits visit Provo over the weekend.

One was Vanderbilt transfer Gabe Jeudy. The cornerback announced Tuesday he would visit BYU for a few days. Jeudy entered the transfer portal November 29 and has received offers from multiple schools. He reports offers from Iowa State, Colorado, Purdue, Illinois, and others since entering the portal.

Jeudy graduated from Vanderbilt in three years and has up to three years of eligibility remaining depending on how he uses the extra COVID year. Jeudy started at cornerback for Vandy this past season and played in all 12 games, totaling 50 tackles and 1 interception. He played in 4 games as a freshman in 2019 — allowing him to redshirt — and played in 7 games during the “free” 2020 COVID season.

He posted about his visit on Instagram saying, “I feel like I could look good in blue.”

Jeudy has known former BYU defensive back Dewey Gray for several years.

Hey @BYUfootball nation, show my guy @GabeJeudy some love! I have known him sense he's been in 9th grade. I've shared in coaching him and training him early in his career. He will immediately help our football team!@byuROC https://t.co/4b4zbeb3kg — Dr. Derwin L. Gray (@DerwinLGray) March 2, 2022

I would put BYU as the leader in the clubhouse to land Gabe.

Three other recruits also visited BYU, a trio of brothers from the Bay Area.

2022 3-Star JUCO cornerback Roman Rashada took his official visit to BYU and brought his two brothers along with him. 2023 5-Star QB Jaden Rashada received an offer from BYU during the visit, and 2023 JUCO DB/LB Harlan also came along for the visit. All three posted about their trip on social media.

JUCO corner Roman has an offer from Washington and took a visit to Seattle before National Signing Day, but the fact that he took a visit to BYU now may be a sign that BYU is the leader to land Roman. Roman is a 2022 prospect and would be on the roster this season. Landing 5-star QB Jaden is a long shot for sure as he boasts 30+ offers, but if his two brothers are at BYU then you never know.